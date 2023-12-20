Whirlpool (WHR) Gains from Effective Cost-Reduction Efforts

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is focused on enhancing supply-chain initiatives and accelerating cost-takeout actions. These efforts were part of a broader strategy to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs across the board. As a result of these initiatives, the company was able to gain market share in almost all its major businesses.



In the third quarter of 2023, Whirlpool realized a cost-takeout benefit of $300 million. This indicates a strong focus on cost efficiency and these measures contributed to a year-over-year margin expansion of 100 basis points (bps) and led to a solid EBIT margin of 6.5% in the third quarter.



The company also benefited from favorable trends in raw materials, particularly in steel and trade rates. These trends are expected to continue and provide additional tailwinds for the company's cost-saving efforts. It is on track to deliver more than $800 million in cost reductions in 2023.



Strategic Initiatives Bode Well

Whirlpool's strategic actions, including the transaction with Arcelik in Europe, are expected to unlock significant value. This move indicates a focus on strategic partnerships and market optimization. Such initiatives are likely to enhance the company's global footprint and operational efficiency, positioning it well for future opportunities.



The partnership with Arcelik is expected to unlock significant value for Whirlpool, largely coming from an annual increase of $250 million per year in the free cash flow and a margin expansion of 150 bps. The transaction is likely to close by April 2024.

Strong Regional Performance

In North America, Whirlpool achieved mid-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter. Growth was attributed to improved supply-chain execution, product introductions, resilient replacement and builder demand. Additionally, the acquisition of InSinkErator and strong cost actions contributed to this growth.



In Latin America, Whirlpool saw strong share gains and industry recovery, particularly in Mexico and Brazil. The region reported a significant increase in net sales, with 14.3% year-over-year and 5% sequential growth in the third quarter.

Challenges in Discretionary Purchases

Discretionary purchases have been weaker than anticipated due to increased mortgage rates and low consumer confidence. In the third quarter, the company particularly witnessed soft demand trends across Asia and Europe due to negative consumer sentiment.



Additionally, top-line performances across North America and Asia were impacted by an unfavorable price/mix. Net sales in Asia fell 11.2% year over year and 22.4% sequentially in the third quarter.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 9.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.1%.

