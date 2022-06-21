Whirlpool (WHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed the most recent trading day at $153.02, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 13.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Whirlpool as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.38 billion, up 1.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.86 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.51% and +0.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Whirlpool is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

It is also worth noting that WHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.