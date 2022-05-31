Whirlpool (WHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $184.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 1.33% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Whirlpool will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.38 billion, up 1.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.86 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.51% and +0.71%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Whirlpool's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.77, so we one might conclude that Whirlpool is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Household Appliances stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

