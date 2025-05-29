Whirlpool (WHR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Whirlpool (WHR) reached $78.62, with a +0.61% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances have appreciated by 2.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Whirlpool is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.62%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.84 billion, reflecting a 3.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $15.5 billion, which would represent changes of -29.48% and -6.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Whirlpool is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

