Whirlpool (WHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $163.42, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had gained 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Whirlpool as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.63, down 15.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.38 billion, up 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.87 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion, which would represent changes of -6.47% and +0.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Whirlpool is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.24, which means Whirlpool is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that WHR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

