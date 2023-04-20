Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.75 Dividend

Whirlpool said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $139.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.17%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 56,228K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $153.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $139.54.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is $19,502MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 58K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 926.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The U.s. Large Cap Value Series holds 476K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XAOKX - Index 500 Portfolio Initial Class holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

