Whirlpool (WHR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $38.48, marking a +2.26% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 0.97% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.2, marking a 114.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, down 4.55% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $14.97 billion, indicating changes of -81.38% and -3.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.24% lower. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Whirlpool is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.22.

Meanwhile, WHR's PEG ratio is currently 32.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Household Appliances industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 16.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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