Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

November 30, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp WHR.N said on Thursday it will sell up to 24% of its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India Ltd in 2024 in an effort to reduce debt levels.

The company did not disclose a deal valueand does not expect the sale to impact its previously issued full-year forecast, Whirlpool said in a filing.

Whirlpool of India reported a 23.7% drop in second-quarter profit earlier this month, as the home appliances maker grappled with weak demand amid stiff competition.

Michigan-basedWhirlpool currently maintains a 75% ownership interest in the Indian company through a wholly-owned unit, and will retain a majority interest after the sale.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

