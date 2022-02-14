Markets
Whirlpool To Increase Dividend By 25%, Repurchase Addl $2 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) said that its board approved a $0.35 increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to $1.75 per share from $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

The board also authorized an additional $2 billion in share repurchases under its ongoing share repurchase program. About $1.5 billion remained available under the program as of December 31, 2021.

