Whirlpool to divest parts of EMEA business

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N said on Tuesday it would divest parts of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business and form a new Europe-focused entity with Turkish household appliances manufacturer Arcelik ARCLK.IS.

Whirlpool will own 25% of the new entity while Arcelik will have the rest, the U.S. company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

