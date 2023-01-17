US Markets
WHR

Whirlpool to divest parts of EMEA business

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

January 17, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N said on Tuesday it would divest parts of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business and form a new Europe-focused entity with Turkish household appliances manufacturer Arcelik ARCLK.IS.

Whirlpool will own 25% of the new entity while Arcelik will have the rest, the U.S. company said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

