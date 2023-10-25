News & Insights

Whirlpool tempers annual profit forecast on slowing demand

October 25, 2023 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp WHR.N tempered its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, signaling softening demand for its washing machines and kitchen appliances amid a cost-of-living crisis and sending its shares 5% lower in extended trading.

Consumers are cutting spending on pricier discretionary items as the cost of living rises in the United States and a series of interest rate hikes over the past year to bring down stubbornly high inflation stokes fears of an economic slowdown.

The company now expects earnings per share of about $16, compared with its previous forecast of $16 to $18.

However, the company posted third-quarter adjusted profit of $5.45 per share, above market expectations of $4.25, according to LSEG data.

The Michigan-based company also reaffirmed its annual net sales forecast at about $19.4 billion.

