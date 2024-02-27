News & Insights

US Markets
WHR

Whirlpool targets boosting North America appliance margin by 2026

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

February 27, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp WHR.N aims to expand its North America appliance business margins over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday, betting on a rebound in U.S. home sales after a tough period of lower demand due to high mortgage rates.

The Michigan-based company expects North America to make up about 30% of its overall revenue by 2026, it said in a presentation ahead of its investor meet.

Whirlpool's profit fell for a sixth straight quarter in the three months ended December as it faced rising competition and price pressures.

The company has looked to weather out the slump by selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit to pay down debt. It expects to finish divesting most of its businesses across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by 2024.

Whirlpool has targeted a 100 basis points of annual net cost margin expansion from 2024-2026 in its North America major domestic appliance segment.

The company's 2026 sales target of about $11.2 billion in North America implies a compound annual growth rate of 2-3%.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHR
AERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.