Whirlpool Stock Sinks 37% in a Year — and This Fund Just Trimmed Its Holdings

Key Points

California-based Financial Sense Advisors sold 62,238 shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter, decreasing the position value by about $7.1 million.

The transaction value equals about 1% of 13F AUM for the quarter.

Following the sale, Financial Sense reported still holding 34,215 shares of Whirlpool valued at $2.7 million.

California-based Financial Sense Advisors reduced its position in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 62,238 shares in the third quarter, lowering its stake by approximately $7.1 million, according to an SEC filing on Friday.

What Happened

Financial Sense Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing released on Friday that it sold 62,238 shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter. The fund's position dropped from 96,453 shares to 34,215 shares, representing a decrease in value of about $7.1 million. This brought the Whirlpool stake to 0.5% of the fund’s $586.7 million in reportable assets.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:VOO: $36.4 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:FLOT: $36.1 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IBIT: $34.5 million (6.5% of AUM)

NYSE:PAAS: $27 million (5.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TSLA: $26 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Whirlpool shares were priced at $68.99, down 37% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 12%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.6 billion Net Income (TTM) ($182 million) Dividend Yield 5% Price (as of Wednesday) $68.99

Company Snapshot

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of home appliances, operating across North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia. The company leverages a diverse brand portfolio and extensive distribution network to maintain a significant presence in the consumer appliance market. Products include refrigerators, laundry appliances, dishwashers, and small domestic devices under brands such as Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, and JennAir. Its scale, established brands, and broad product offering provide a competitive advantage in serving both retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Foolish Take

Moves like this by wealth managers can often provide signals about where caution is building, and Financial Sense's latest repositioning fits that pattern. The firm trimmed its Whirlpool stake as fundamentals remain mixed and the share price depressed, suggesting a more selective stance toward consumer durables while leaning heavily into diversified ETFs and asset plays elsewhere in its portfolio. Whirlpool, in particular, is still down more than 70% from 2021 highs.



In the third quarter, the company posted year-over-year revenue growth of 1% as GAAP earnings per share fell 36% to $1.29, with segment profitability weakening across North America, Latin America, and Asia. Meanwhile, free cash flow remained deeply negative at ($907 million). Though management reaffirmed full-year guidance and highlighted $200 million in structural cost takeout this year, the road to recovery still hinges on navigating tariffs, foreign competition’s inventory pre-loading, and volatile demand.



Ultimately, the takeaway isn't really about abandoning Whirlpool but more about execution: cost discipline, cash flow, and progress on new product traction will matter a lot as the firm eyes a turnaround.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers in SEC Form 13F filings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Net loss: When a company's total expenses exceed its total revenues over a specific period.

Reportable portfolio: The portion of a fund's holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or fund holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value.

Distribution network: The system a company uses to deliver products from manufacturing to end customers.

Builder: In this context, companies or individuals that purchase appliances for installation in new or renovated homes.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

