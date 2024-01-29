News & Insights

Whirlpool shares slip after weaker-than-expected annual forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

January 29, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes for Reuters

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Whirlpool WHR.N forecast full-year sales and profit below analysts' estimates on Monday, as the home appliance maker navigates pricing pressure from rivals and higher expenses, sending its shares down about 4% in extended trading.

The white goods maker said it eliminated about $800 million in costs in 2023, and expects to cut up to $400 million more this year.

The company had last year said it would sell up to 24% of its stake in its India business to reduce debt.

Whirlpool faces competition from rivals such as China's Midea 000333.SZ, pressuring it to lower prices as cash-strapped consumers look for cheaper goods.

The Michigan-based company expects sales in 2024 to be $16.9 billion, compared with LSEG estimates of $17.68 billion.

Whirlpool also expects its annual adjusted profit to be between $13 and $15 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.48 per share.

