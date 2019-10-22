US Markets

Whirlpool quarterly profit rises nearly 71%

Contributor
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday reported a near 71% rise in quarterly profit, helped by gains from the sale of its Embraco compressor business.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N on Tuesday reported a near 71% rise in quarterly profit, helped by gains from the sale of its Embraco compressor business.

Net earnings available to the company rose to $358 million, or $5.57 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $210 million, or $3.22 per share, a year earlier.

The white goods maker's net sales fell to $5.09 billion from $5.33 billion.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Dominic.RoshanKL@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular