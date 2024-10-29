Whirlpool price target raised to $109 from $103 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Whirlpool (WHR) to $109 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company reiterated its 2024 guidance across several key metrics including sales, margins, free cash flow and operating earnings, as a greater tax benefit was roughly offset by Q3’s negative Europe, the Middle East and Africa impact and further softness in North American demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

