Whirlpool price target raised to $109 from $103 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Whirlpool (WHR) to $109 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company reiterated its 2024 guidance across several key metrics including sales, margins, free cash flow and operating earnings, as a greater tax benefit was roughly offset by Q3’s negative Europe, the Middle East and Africa impact and further softness in North American demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WHR:
- Whirlpool price target raised to $103 from $101 at BofA
- Whirlpool price target lowered to $74 from $76 at RBC Capital
- Whirlpool backs FY24 cash from operating activities view of ~$1.05B
- Whirlpool reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.43, consensus $3.19
- Whirlpool backs FY24 adjusted EPS view ~$12.00, consensus $11.62
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.