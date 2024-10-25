Whirlpool price target lowered to $74 from $76 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Whirlpool (WHR) to $74 from $76 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s North America margins stepped up modestly in the quarter, supported by cost takeout, but share loss continues, pricing/promotions remain weak, and the ramp needed to achieve the unchanged sales and margin guide remains “too aggressive”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

