Whirlpool posts stronger-than-expected profit

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK

Adds Street estimates, shares, background

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday as stay-at-home orders boosted demand for its home appliances during the coronavirus crisis.

Shares of Whirlpool rose about 8% in after market trading as it reinstated its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Whirlpool said it now forecasts earnings per share between $17.50 and $18 for fiscal 2020, compared with analysts' estimate of $13.71.

Brokerage BofA on Tuesday said appliance demand has snapped back strongly driven by discretionary income being diverted out of socially intensive activities like traveling into the home amid pandemic

The company said it now expects net sales to decline between 5% and 7% in 2020, compared with its previous forecast for a fall of 10% to 15%.

Excluding items, it earned $6.91 per share, beating analysts' estimate of $4.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings available to the company rose to $397 million, or $6.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $358 million, or $5.57 per share, a year earlier.

Salesrose 3.9% to $5.30 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

