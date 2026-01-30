Whirlpool: Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain—Is Now the Time?

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) continues to struggle in 2026, with Q4 2025 results weaker than expected and guidance below expectations. However, the weakness has shares trading near the low end of a trading range, offering investors an opportunity for long-term gains. While pressures impact results today, they are primarily near-term in nature, and the long-term outlook includes a triple-digit share price increase and a high-yielding dividend.

The long-term outlook, highlighted by analysts' activity, centers on cost-cutting, margin improvement, positioning, and a long-term housing recovery. Whirlpool is regarded as a net winner on tariffs and among the best positioned to benefit from an eventual housing recovery, as its domestically focused business manufactures about 80% of its inventory in the U.S.

Analysts and Institutions Highlight Value Opportunity for WHR Investors

The analysts' trends are not yet strong, but they indicate a long-term opportunity. As coverage increases, sentiment stabilizes, and consensus price targets remain steady, there is an expected 20% upside from key support levels. Coverage has increased by 100% over the past seven months, with an upgrade to Strong Buy in January 2026. The consensus price target has remained unchanged for more than three months, indicating confidence in the forecast, even though the overall consensus still rates it as a Hold.

Meanwhile, institutions, which collectively own more than 90% of this stock, bought on balance at a $3-to-$1 pace in 2025 and extended the trend in early 2026. The price pullback that followed the Q4 release is likely to accelerate their activity in 2026, given the value, capital return, and potential for long-term stock price recovery.

Whirlpool is trading at value levels. This blue-chip manufacturer trades at only 10x its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast and about 5x the 2030 targets, suggesting a robust rebound is possible. While trap conditions exist in 2026, with results underwhelming the market, cost-cutting efforts will persist, growth will resume, and a leveraged earnings recovery is at hand.

The only question is how long it takes to unfold. As it stands, the housing data points to a gradual recovery as more homes come onto the market, prices stabilize, and interest rates moderate. In this scenario, WHR stock could double in price over the next three to five years as its price aligns with today’s 10x valuation, and then double again as its price trends back to the high end of its historical P/E range.

Whirlpool Fails to Impress Analysts: Results Drive Shareholder Value

Whirlpool struggled in Q4 with revenue falling approximately 1% to $4.1 billion. Weakness was driven by softness in North American and Latin American markets, offset by an 8% FX neutral gain in Global Small Appliances. Margin news is also tepid, with margins contracting year over year due to competition and promotional activity.

However, the critical details include full-year performance, which is sufficient to sustain financial health and capital returns at the now right-sized level, and the guidance, which forecasts growth and margin recovery. Margin recovery is tied to revenue leverage and a reduction in promotional activity, expected to drive a double-digit earnings increase while revenue remains steady.

The market response, driven in part by short-sellers, was not bullish. However, the 10% premarket decline is expected to leave the market above the critical support target at the open. That target is the bottom of a long-term range where institutional activity has been bullish. Assuming this level, near $65, remains intact, WHR price action will likely rebound soon after. The critical resistance point is at the top of the range and may not be breached until there are firm signs of margin and earnings, and/or of strength in the housing recovery.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.