Whirlpool Lowers FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022.

The appliances maker now expects earnings per share of about $5.00 and adjusted earnings per share of about $19.00. Previously, the company expected earnings of $9.50 to $11.50 per share and adjusted earnings of $22.00 to $24.00 per share.

For the full-year 2022, the company now expects revenues of about $20.1 billion, down about 9 percent. Previously, the company expected revenues of about $20.7 billion, down about 6 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $21.76 and revenues of $20.59 billion for the quarter.

