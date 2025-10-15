Markets
Whirlpool To Invest $300 Mln In Ohio Plants; Creates 400 To 600 New Jobs

October 15, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), a home appliance manufacturer, on Wednesday announced plans to invest $300 million in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities in Clyde and Marion, Ohio, to expand production of next-generation washers and dryers.

The move strengthens its position as the U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances.

The investment is expected to create 400 to 600 new jobs and support about 5,000 additional roles outside the company.

The company said that the Financial assistance from JobsOhio and state tax credits will support the expansion, pending final approval.

In the pre-market trading, 0.99% higher at $74.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.

