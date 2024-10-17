Whirlpool Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23, after the closing bell. The household appliance company’s bottom and top lines are expected to have declined.



For third-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.1 billion, indicating a 17.3% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $3.04 per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 44.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.4% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 10.1%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



Key Factors to Influence WHR’s Q3 Results

Whirlpool’s quarterly performance is likely to have been hurt by a tough macro environment. The company has been witnessing inflation and supply-chain costs. Also, high raw material expenses are likely to have added to costs and impacted margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Fluctuations in the cost of key materials like steel, resins and base metals are expected to have been concerns.



Sluggish demand trends from muted consumer sentiments, stemming from the inflationary pressures, and soft volumes are likely to hurt its quarterly results. Weak home sales and overall discretionary spending have been weighing on its performance. In addition, higher promotional activity, adverse price/mix and foreign currency translations have been acting as headwinds. These shortcomings are likely to mar the company’s bottom and top-line results .



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDA Asia and MDA Latin America is currently pegged at $241 million and $842 million, respectively, indicating decreases of 29.1% and 5.9%.



On the flip side, management has been taking cost-takeout and pricing actions to offset high-cost concerns. The company has implemented a 5% weighted average increase in its promotional pricing program for MDA North America, effective April 25, 2024. Its cost-takeout actions and organization-simplification moves have been intact. It has also been focusing on the successful introduction of new products.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for WHR

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

Whirlpool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Whirlpool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Valuation Picture of WHR Stock

From a valuation perspective, Whirlpool stock is trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58x, which is below the five-year high of 13.41x and the Household Appliances industry’s average of 7.23x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that WHR’s shares have gained 4.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 4.7% growth.

