WHIRLPOOL Earnings Results: $WHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

WHIRLPOOL ($WHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.70 per share, missing estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $3,621,000,000, missing estimates of $3,707,454,611 by $-86,454,611.
WHIRLPOOL Insider Trading Activity
WHIRLPOOL insiders have traded $WHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC R BITZER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,900
- JAMES W PETERS (EVP, CFO AND ADMIN OFFICER) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $626,864
WHIRLPOOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of WHIRLPOOL stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 659,014 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,443,922
- NORGES BANK added 510,530 shares (+389.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,445,474
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 504,049 shares (+3304.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,703,529
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 240,836 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,570,905
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 224,990 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,756,855
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 223,232 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,555,599
- UBS GROUP AG added 211,152 shares (+121.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,172,680
WHIRLPOOL Government Contracts
We have seen $34,945 of award payments to $WHR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BH + BH RESIDENTIAL WATER DISPENSERS: $14,078
- BSB| FAC| ICASS| BSB + BHZ RESIDENTIAL WATER DISPENSERS: $10,777
- BSB| FAC| ICASS| BSB + BHZ RESIDENTIAL WATER DISPENSERS: $10,089
WHIRLPOOL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WHR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/31/2025
