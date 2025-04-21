WHIRLPOOL Earnings Preview: Recent $WHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WHIRLPOOL ($WHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,707,454,611 and earnings of $1.73 per share.

WHIRLPOOL Insider Trading Activity

WHIRLPOOL insiders have traded $WHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC R BITZER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,900

JAMES W PETERS (EVP, CFO AND ADMIN OFFICER) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $626,864

WHIRLPOOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of WHIRLPOOL stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WHIRLPOOL Government Contracts

We have seen $34,945 of award payments to $WHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WHIRLPOOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WHR in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/31/2025

