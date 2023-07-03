Whirlpool Corporation: A Potential Benefactor From Gas Stove Emission Concerns

In an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this year, Richard Trumka Jr. (a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission) stated that his commission was looking into gas stove regulations, and maybe even a ban, due to new concerns over indoor air pollution. This statement caused divisive reactions across the political spectrum, with some citing the health risks of gas stove emissions, and others calling a potential ban on gas stoves ludicrous and totalitarian.

Trumka Jr. has demonstrated his influence in the past when it comes to U.S. product regulation. His probes into the e-cigarette and baby food industries as a staffer on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have led to fruit-flavored vape bans and new proposed rules that limit the exposure of lead in foods meant for babies and toddlers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a long history of promoting and enforcing safety standards for consumer products. Established in 1972 as an independent agency of the federal government, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has been dedicated to protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with consumer products. Notably, the CPSC imposed the lead paint ban, established flammability standards for mattresses, developed strict safety standards for children's toys and cribs, and added product labeling requirements on various consumer products.

In March, the CPSC reached a milestone in gas stove hazard research, approving a request for information on gas stove hazards and potential solutions. With this request for information, the CSPC plans to research the potential health hazards of gas stove emissions, including research on any possible connections between gas stove emissions and childhood asthma. Additionally, they plan to research potential solutions to mitigate these hazards, exploring the feasibility and costs of such measures.

This isn’t the first time that the CPSC has looked into the adverse health effects caused by emissions from home appliances. In 1986, the CPSC collaborated with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate the health effects resulting from exposure to nitrogen dioxide produced by gas stoves and unvented indoor combustion. Since then, the agency has slowly been collecting and developing evidence. Currently, evidence shows that low level exposure to pollutants like carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide that are produced by gas stoves and indoor combustion can be harmful, especially to those with respiratory health issues.

One company that is set to benefit massively from potential regulations on gas stoves is Whirlpool Corporation (WHR). Whirlpool Corporation is a prominent multinational manufacturer of home appliances, including electric stoves. Founded in 1911 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company has a rich history spanning over a century. Whirlpool has established itself as a leading player in the appliance industry, with a strong presence worldwide. They have built a reputation for producing innovative and reliable products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. In the electric stove manufacturing space, Whirlpool offers a diverse range of models with advanced features, energy efficiency, and sleek designs. With their extensive experience and commitment to quality, Whirlpool Corporation continues to be a trusted brand for consumers seeking high-quality electric stoves.

Looking at corporate lobbying data, we can see that Whirlpool Corporation has spent $310,000 on corporate lobbying so far in 2023, with $180,000 of that corporate lobbying spend occurring in April. In April, Whirlpool lobbied for a myriad of issues, however, we caught one issue that is especially interesting given the CSPC's research into gas stove emission hazards. They lobbied for issues related to Department of Energy (DoE) efficiency standards for home appliances, a very interesting issue to lobby for given the issues that we have discussed throughout this article.



