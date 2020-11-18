Dividends
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $191.07, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $191.07, representing a -7.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $207.30 and a 198.55% increase over the 52 week low of $64.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.75. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.66%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

  • Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)
  • Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 36.55% over the last 100 days. BOUT has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 5.61%.

