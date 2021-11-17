Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $235.22, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $235.22, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $257.68 and a 37.29% increase over the 52 week low of $171.33.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Group Corporation (SONY) and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $31.24. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.18%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the whr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 15.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 3.85%.

