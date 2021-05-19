Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $240.51, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $240.51, representing a -6.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $257.68 and a 107.68% increase over the 52 week low of $115.81.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Group Corporation (SONY) and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.4. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.37%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 49.49% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 3.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.