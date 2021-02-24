Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $192.81, representing a -10.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $214.68 and a 201.27% increase over the 52 week low of $64.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.84%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 40.07% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 3.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.