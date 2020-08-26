Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WHR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $180.53, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHR was $180.53, representing a -2.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $185.96 and a 182.08% increase over the 52 week low of $64.

WHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). WHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.05. Zacks Investment Research reports WHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.87%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 98.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WHR at 4.56%.

