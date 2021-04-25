Whirlpool Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$5.4b, some 8.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$6.81, 30% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:WHR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Whirlpool are now predicting revenues of US$21.8b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 8.3% to US$23.47. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$20.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$19.34 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.3% to US$232per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Whirlpool at US$280 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$137. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Whirlpool is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 8.8% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.8% per year. So it looks like Whirlpool is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Whirlpool's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Whirlpool will grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Whirlpool going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Whirlpool (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

