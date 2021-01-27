Whirlpool Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $497 million, or $7.77 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $4.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.80 billion from $5.38 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $6.64 vs. $4.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.07 -Revenue (Q4): $5.80 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.

