Markets
WHR

Whirlpool Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $5.38 billion from $5.66 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.91 vs. $4.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.27 -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular