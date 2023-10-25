Whirlpool Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $4.93 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $83 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.25 -Revenue (Q3): $4.93 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: About $16.00 Full year revenue guidance: About $1.94 bln

