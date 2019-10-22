Markets
Whirlpool Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $358 million, or $5.57 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $3.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $364 million or $3.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $5.09 billion from $5.33 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $364 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.97 vs. $4.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.89 -Revenue (Q3): $5.09 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.75 - $15.50

