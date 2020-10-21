Whirlpool Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $397 million, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $5.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.29 billion from $5.09 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $3.75 -Revenue (Q3): $5.29 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.50 to $18.00

