Whirlpool Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):

Earnings: -$371 million in Q2 vs. $581 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.62 in Q2 vs. $9.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $5.97 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $5.24 per share Revenue: $5.10 billion in Q2 vs. $5.32 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.00 - $24.00 Full year revenue guidance: $20.7 Bln

