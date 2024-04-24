Whirlpool Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):

Earnings: -$259 million in Q1 vs. -$179 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.72 in Q1 vs. -$3.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.68 per share Revenue: $4.49 billion in Q1 vs. $4.65 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 13.00 to $15.00 Full year revenue guidance: $16,900 Mln

