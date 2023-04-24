Whirlpool Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):

Earnings: -$179 million in Q1 vs. $313 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.27 in Q1 vs. $5.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.28 per share Revenue: $4.65 billion in Q1 vs. $4.92 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00 - $18.00 Full year revenue guidance: $19.4 Bln

