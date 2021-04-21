Markets
Whirlpool Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $433 million, or $6.81 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $5.36 billion from $4.33 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $7.20 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.36 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.50 to $23.50

