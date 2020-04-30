Whirlpool Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $7.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.33 billion from $4.76 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q1): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.