Markets
WHR

Whirlpool Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $152 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $7.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.33 billion from $4.76 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q1): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular