Whirlpool Corp. Issues FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) said it expects fiscal 2020 ongoing earnings per share in a range of $16.00 to $17.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $16.34. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Free cash flow is anticipated in the range of $800 million to $900 million.

For the fourth-quarter, ongoing earnings per share were $4.91, compared to $4.75 prior-year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.27, for the quarter. Ongoing EBIT was $389 million, compared to $348 million, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.7 billion, a decrease of 4.9 percent year-on-year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Organic net sales increased 1.2 percent, for the quarter.

Whirlpool North America reported fourth-quarter net sales of $3.1 billion, a decline of 0.3 percent from prior year.

