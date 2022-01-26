Markets
WHR

Whirlpool Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $298 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $499 million, or $7.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $5.82 billion from $5.80 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $298 Mln. vs. $499 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.90 vs. $7.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular