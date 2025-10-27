Whirlpool Corp. Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $4.033 billion from $3.993 billion last year.

Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $4.033 Bln vs. $3.993 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: about $15.8 bln

