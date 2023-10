(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) shares continued to fall on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday reported a sharp fall in third-quarter earnings.

The shares have touched a year-to-date low today.

Currently, shares are at $109.06, down 13.11 percent from the previous close of $125.61 on a volume of 1,569,547.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.