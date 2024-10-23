Whirlpool backs FY24 cash from operating activities view of ~$1.05B

Backs FY24 free cash flow view ~$500M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WHR:
- Whirlpool reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.43, consensus $3.19
- Whirlpool backs FY24 adjusted EPS view ~$12.00, consensus $11.62
- Is WHR a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.