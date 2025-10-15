Markets
Whirlpool Announces $300 Mln Investment In U.S. Laundry Manufacturing Facilities

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool announced a planned $300 million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities. The company is preparing to ramp up production at two Ohio facilities. The investment is expected to create between 400 and 600 new jobs across the company's operations in Clyde and Marion, Ohio.

Whirlpool noted that financial assistance from JobsOhio and tax credits from the State of Ohio will support continued investments in workforce development and the company's Clyde and Marion operations. The investments are subject to final approval of the financial assistance.

