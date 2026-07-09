While Wall Street Worries, This Cheap Warren Buffett Consumer Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has owned shares of Kroger for nearly seven years.

The giant supermarket chain has produced positive same-store sales.

Its new CEO plans to grow Kroger's market share based on lower prices.

10 stocks we like better than Kroger ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has owned Kroger (NYSE: KR) shares for nearly seven years. That goes back to the days when Warren Buffett made the capital allocation decisions. Buffett may have stepped aside as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, but the famed value investor undoubtedly approves of this holding from his perch as chairman.

The company results haven't been terrible, but the new CEO aims to accelerate growth. Kroger's shares haven't performed well, but a check of the business shows this is an excellent buying opportunity for astute long-term investors.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Growing sales

Kroger operates supermarkets that include grocery, pharmacy, and gas stations. People need these consumer staples, no matter what's going on with their personal economic situation. That's the good news.

However, it's a very competitive business. Giants like Amazon and Walmart compete in the space. Still, Kroger has been in existence since 1883, so it's been doing something right.

Fortunately, new CEO Greg Foran doesn't plan to sit idly by. Foran plans broad-based price cuts to remain competitive. He certainly knows how to run an operation focused on low prices, having previously worked as CEO of Walmart U.S.

Kroger may not be growing fast, but it has seen increasing sales. The company's first-quarter same-store sales (comps), excluding gasoline, grew 1%. On that basis, management expects comps to increase 1% to 2% for the year.

Still, the company's gross margin under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) contracted 30 basis points to 22.7%. Investors may be concerned that lower prices will further hurt margins, but management plans to minimize the impact by pressing suppliers on costs and focusing on efficiency.

Cheap valuation

With intense competition, tepid sales growth, and a lower gross margin, investors haven't been too pleased with Kroger. Over the last year, through July 6, the share price lost 16.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index gained 19.3%.

That's certainly disappointing, but a new CEO with fresh ideas and tremendous success at Walmart should provide investors with optimism about the future. Cutting prices to maintain competitiveness seems like a good first step.

In the meantime, Kroger's valuation has become more attractive. Earnings can fluctuate, so it's easier to use the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. The shares' P/S ratio has dropped from 0.35 to 0.25 over the last year. That's a fraction of the S&P 500's P/S multiple of 3.7.

Kroger shares may deserve a lower multiple than the overall market, given that it's not a fast-growing business. But a steady business in the hands of a strong and experienced executive focused on market share and improved sales should reward patient investors.

Should you buy stock in Kroger right now?

Before you buy stock in Kroger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kroger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.