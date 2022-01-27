While Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) shareholders have made 46% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 3.5% this week

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) share price is 38% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 2.4% in the last three years.

In light of the stock dropping 3.5% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Valero Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Valero Energy grew its revenue by 25% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 38% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Valero Energy's TSR for the last 1 year was 46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Valero Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Valero Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Valero Energy (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

