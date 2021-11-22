While shareholders of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 243% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Although Workday has shed US$1.9b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While Workday made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Workday can boast revenue growth at a rate of 23% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 28% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Workday seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:WDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Workday shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Workday has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

We will like Workday better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

